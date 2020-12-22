Azerbaijan, Afghanistan enjoy great potential for developing cooperation

Baku, December 22, AZERTAC

“There is great potential for developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan,” said Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov as he met with National Security Advisor of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan Hamdullah Mohib and Chief of Staff to the Afghan President Mohammad Shaker Kargar.

Minister Jeyhun Bayramov hailed the existing bilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Afghanistan, as well as cooperation within international organizations. Noting that Afghanistan has always supported Azerbaijan's position based on international law, Bayramov stressed that the political support of the brotherly country was clearly demonstrated during the 44-day Patriotic War. The minister noted that the Azerbaijani people appreciated this support.

National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib noted with satisfaction the meeting with President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. He noted that the personal relations between the leaders of the two countries play a special role in developing bilateral ties. Congratulating Azerbaijan on the victory, Hamdullah Mohib stressed that Afghanistan has always supported the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

The sides exchanged views on cooperation in economic, security, transport and other areas between the two countries, including the development of the Lapis Lazuli transit route, the Trans-Caspian fiber-optic communication line, as well as opportunities for Afghan youth to study in Azerbaijan, and other topics.

The sides also discussed other regional issues of mutual interest.