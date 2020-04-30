  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan Air Defense Units begin training

    30.04.2020 [13:24]

    Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

    “According to the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, Air Defense Units conduct training at the combined-arms training range,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “The main purpose of the training is to improve the skills of the military personnel in managing surface-to-air missile systems.

    During the training, combat crews fulfill the guidelines for getting “Ildirim” (“Lightning”) surface-to-air missile systems into the starting position and preparing it for combat use,” the ministry added.

