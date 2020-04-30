Azerbaijan Air Defense Units begin training

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

“According to the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, Air Defense Units conduct training at the combined-arms training range,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

“The main purpose of the training is to improve the skills of the military personnel in managing surface-to-air missile systems.

During the training, combat crews fulfill the guidelines for getting “Ildirim” (“Lightning”) surface-to-air missile systems into the starting position and preparing it for combat use,” the ministry added.