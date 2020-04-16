Azerbaijan Air Defense Units conduct tactical-special classes

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

According to the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, the Air Force Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops have conducted live-fire tactical-special classes, press service of the Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

Combat crews of the S-125 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems, discovering the targets of the imaginary enemy, destroyed them by practical firing.

The tasks were completed in the course of classes held to improve practical skills and increase the combat readiness of military personnel, the ministry said.