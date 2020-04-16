  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan Air Defense Units conduct tactical-special classes

    16.04.2020 [17:42]

    Baku, April 16, AZERTAC

    According to the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, the Air Force Anti-Aircraft Missile Troops have conducted live-fire tactical-special classes, press service of the Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

    Combat crews of the S-125 Anti-Aircraft Missile Systems, discovering the targets of the imaginary enemy, destroyed them by practical firing.

    The tasks were completed in the course of classes held to improve practical skills and increase the combat readiness of military personnel, the ministry said.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan Air Defense Units conduct tactical-special classes
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    16.04.2020 [10:38]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 24 times
    15.04.2020 [15:23]
    Tactical-special exercises held with engineer-sapper units
    15.04.2020 [11:43]
    UAV crews conduct training flights
    15.04.2020 [10:49]
    Azerbaijan`s Defense Ministry: Armenian armed units violated ceasefire 22 times
    Azerbaijan Air Defense Units conduct tactical-special classes Azerbaijan Air Defense Units conduct tactical-special classes