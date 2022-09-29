  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan Air Force conducts live-fire exercises VIDEO

    29.09.2022 [17:00]

    Baku, September 29, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the combat training plan for the current year, live-fire exercises were conducted with helicopter units of the Air Force of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    During the exercises, helicopters that departed from the base airfields professionally fulfilled the tasks of destroying an imaginary enemy's land-based targets at the training ground and protecting aircraft from terrorist-sabotage groups.

    The assigned tasks were successfully fulfilled during the exercises held to improve the skills of helicopter crews and paratroopers in organizing combat operations, including managing forces in battle.

