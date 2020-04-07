  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan Air Force representatives visit Russian enterprises manufacturing combat aircraft

    07.04.2020 [15:00]

    Baku, April 7, AZERTAC

    As part of military-technical cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Russian Federation, a group of specialists of the Air Force of Azerbaijan visited the enterprises of the military-industrial complex of Russia, Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense said.

    The Azerbaijani delegation visited Russian military plants manufacturing Su-35 and MiG-35 combat aircraft. During the meetings with representatives of one of the leaders of the global arms market in Russia, the "Rosoboronexport" Company and the leadership of military plants, Azerbaijan expressed its interest in purchasing the most advanced Russian-made combat aircraft.

    The Azerbaijani delegation was informed on the characteristics, combat capabilities, armament of combat aircraft, as well as the production, operation, and maintenance of air assets.

    The Russian side, in turn, expressed its readiness to deliver combat aircraft to the country in a quantity that meets the needs of the Azerbaijan Air Force.

    Azerbaijani military pilots have performed practical flights on MiG-35 aircraft at Russian military airbases.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan Air Force representatives visit Russian enterprises manufacturing combat aircraft
