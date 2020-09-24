  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan Air Forces conduct night exercises

    24.09.2020 [18:04]

    Baku, September 24, AZERTAC

    In accordance with the combat training plan for 2020 approved by the Minister of Defense, the Azerbaijan Air Forces have conducted training flights at night and in conditions of limited visibility, the Ministry of Defense said.

    “According to the scenario, the Su-25 and MiG-29 aircrafts fulfilled the tasks of takeoff and landing operation, the defeat of imaginary air and ground targets, as well as worked out the elements of difficult pilotage and the combat maneuvers at low and medium altitudes.

    During the exercises, the pilots also conducted aerial reconnaissance with finding the coordinates of the ground targets of the imaginary enemy.

    The tasks assigned during the exercises were successfully completed,” the ministry added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan Air Forces conduct night exercises
