    Azerbaijan, Armenia hold first meeting in format of Commission on Border Delimitation

    24.05.2022 [19:37]

    Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

    On May 24, 2022, within the framework of the implementation of the agreements reached and on the basis of the relevant orders of the two countries, the first meeting of the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev and the Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Armenia Mher Grigoryan took place on the Armenia-Azerbaijan interstate border in the format of the Commission on Border Delimitation between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The parties reaffirmed their readiness to work within the framework of the Commission on delimitation and other issues.

    Organizational and procedural issues of joint activities of the Commission were discussed.

    Along with meetings at the interstate border, the sides agreed on using various venues for subsequent meetings of the Commission. Thus, they agreed to hold a second meeting in Moscow and a third meeting in Brussels.

