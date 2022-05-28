Azerbaijan Army holds series of events on occasion of Independence Day

Baku, May 28, AZERTAC

The Azerbaijan Army jointly with representatives of the local executive authorities and public structures held several events on the occasion of 28 May – the Independence Day, the Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

The events included classes on socio-political training for servicemen, round tables, conferences, excursions, exhibitions of books, photographs, and pictures, as well as demonstration of documentaries and feature films.

At the same time, the monuments to national leader Heydar Aliyev, the National Heroes of Azerbaijan and the Heroes of the Soviet Union, the Alleys of Shehids (Martyrs), historical museums were visited.

Literary and artistic compositions by the Army Ideological and Cultural Center named after Hazi Aslanov, the Ideological and Cultural Center of the Ganja Garrison, various patriotic music pieces were presented in military units. Moreover, mobile propaganda teams operated in foremost military units.