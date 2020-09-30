  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan Army units deliver artillery strikes on enemy’s positions

    30.09.2020 [12:39]

    Baku, September 30, AZERTAC

    The Azerbaijani army continues delivering artillery strikes on the positions of the Armenian armed forces, Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry told AZERTAC.

