    Azerbaijan Army’s counter-offensive operation continues successfully

    27.09.2020 [12:13]

    Baku, September 27, AZERTAC

    “Units of the Azerbaijan Army are fighting for important heights located under the occupation of Armenian troops in the Tartar-Aghdam, Fuzuli-Jabrayil directions, and in the direction of Murovdag Mountain,” Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Defense told AZERTAC.

    “Rocket and artillery troops and aviation assets strike at enemy command posts, destroying a large number of maneuvering forces, military equipment, and military facilities.

    Fierce battles are taking place along the entire length of the front,” the ministry said.

