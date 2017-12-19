    • / ECONOMY

    Azerbaijan-Astrakhan trade up four times

    19.12.2017 [23:21]

    Baku, December 19, AZERTAC

    Trade between Russia’s Astrakhan region and Azerbaijan has increased four times in comparison with the last year to reach $16 million, according to the website of the administration of Astrakhan region.

    Azerbaijan mainly imports shipbuilding, fish and flour products from Astrakhan, and exports black metal products, fish and vehicles.

    Astrakhan’s Governor Alexander Zhilkin, who is visiting Azerbaijan, pointed out at huge potential for developing trade between the region and the country.

