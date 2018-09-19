Azerbaijan, Austria discuss ways of developing bilateral cooperation

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov has met with Austrian Vice-Chancellor Heinz-Christian Strache to discuss the ways of developing bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Ahmadov said that the visit of the Austrian vice-chancellor will give impetus to the development of relations to a greater extent. “A number of reciprocal visits have been made by both presidents and other officials since Azerbaijan regained its independence. Azerbaijan considers Austria as its friend,” the deputy prime-minister underlined.

Strache said it is his first visit to Azerbaijan, adding that he is admired with its capital. He affirmed Austria`s intention to cooperate with Azerbaijan in various fields.

The Austrian vice-chancellor said that both countries carry out a pragmatic policy. On the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Strache said he supports peaceful settlement of the problem.