Azerbaijan, Belarus discuss military cooperation
AzerTAg.az
10.10.2017 [23:30]
Baku, October 10, AZERTAC
Azerbaijani Defence Minister Zakir Hasanov has met with State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus Stanislav Zas in Minsk.
The two discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus in the military and military-technical spheres. They also emphasized the importance of expanding bilateral relations and developing cooperation between Azerbaijan and Belarus.
