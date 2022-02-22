Azerbaijan-Belarus trade amounts to about $10 million in January
AzerTAg.az
22.02.2022 [19:10]
Minsk, February 22, AZERTAC
Trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to nearly $10 million in January this year, according to the National Statistical Committee of Belarus.
Azerbaijan exported goods worth $3 million to Belarus, while Azerbaijan`s imports from Belarus made $6.8 million in January 2022.
Emil Huseynli
Special correspondent
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
22.02.2022 [20:48]
22.02.2022 [20:27]
22.02.2022 [20:11]
MULTIMEDIA
22.02.2022 [14:52]
21.02.2022 [20:27]
22.02.2022 [19:35]
22.02.2022 [18:00]
22.02.2022 [13:48]
22.02.2022 [13:38]
22.02.2022 [20:48]
22.02.2022 [20:27]
22.02.2022 [20:11]
22.02.2022 [19:10]
22.02.2022 [18:18]
22.02.2022 [17:16]
21.02.2022 [19:16]
21.02.2022 [15:29]
22.02.2022 [17:41]
22.02.2022 [17:39]
22.02.2022 [16:34]
22.02.2022 [14:25]
14.02.2022 [17:53]
26.01.2022 [12:11]
12.01.2022 [19:49]
22.02.2022 [17:20]
22.02.2022 [17:12]
21.02.2022 [19:00]
21.02.2022 [18:35]
21.02.2022 [11:29]
18.02.2022 [18:45]
18.02.2022 [14:51]
18.02.2022 [14:33]
22.02.2022 [15:04]
22.02.2022 [13:22]
22.02.2022 [11:44]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note