  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijan-Belarus trade amounts to about $10 million in January

    22.02.2022 [19:10]

    Minsk, February 22, AZERTAC

    Trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to nearly $10 million in January this year, according to the National Statistical Committee of Belarus.

    Azerbaijan exported goods worth $3 million to Belarus, while Azerbaijan`s imports from Belarus made $6.8 million in January 2022.

    Emil Huseynli

    Special correspondent

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan-Belarus trade amounts to about $10 million in January
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    22.02.2022 [20:48]
    Azerbaijan, Czechia discuss cooperation between small and medium-sized enterprises
    22.02.2022 [20:27]
    ‘Russian entrepreneurs are interested in participating in projects implemented in Azerbaijan’
    22.02.2022 [20:11]
    ‘Over 1,700 European companies operate in Azerbaijan’
    22.02.2022 [18:51]
    Minister Jabbarov: Decline in use of cash is important indicator of volume of “shadow” economy
    Azerbaijan-Belarus trade amounts to about $10 million in January