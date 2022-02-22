Azerbaijan-Belarus trade amounts to about $10 million in January

Minsk, February 22, AZERTAC Trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to nearly $10 million in January this year, according to the National Statistical Committee of Belarus. Azerbaijan exported goods worth $3 million to Belarus, while Azerbaijan`s imports from Belarus made $6.8 million in January 2022. Emil Huseynli Special correspondent

