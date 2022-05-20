Azerbaijan-Belarus trade made $105 million in January-April this year

Minsk, May 20, AZERTAC

The bilateral trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus made up $105 million in January-April of 2022.

Official figures suggest that exports from Azerbaijan to Ukraine reached $69 million, while imports amounted to $35.2 million in the first four months of this year.

The trade between Azerbaijan and Belarus amounted to $424.5 million in January-December of 2021.

Emil Huseynli

Special correspondent