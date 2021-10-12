  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan, Bosnia and Herzegovina discuss bilateral cooperation

    12.10.2021 [12:52]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Milorad Dodik on the sidelines of the high-level meeting dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the Non-Aligned Movement in Belgrade.

    During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on bilateral cooperation between Azerbaijan and Bosnia and Herzegovina, emphasizing the high level of relations between the two countries.

    Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted with satisfaction that Bosnia and Herzegovina has always supported Azerbaijan's international law based position on the settlement of the former conflict.

    Milorad Dodik thanked Azerbaijan for its assistance in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

    During the meeting, the sides stressed that the acceleration of the process of mutual opening of embassies will give impetus to the further development of relations.

    The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

