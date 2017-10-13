Azerbaijan, Bulgaria hail bilateral relations

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan and Bulgaria have hailed bilateral relations as deputy chairman of the Milli Majlis Ziyafat Asgarov met with Bulgarian President Rumen Radev in Baku.

Asgarov said Azerbaijan attaches great importance to the development of relations with Bulgaria.

He also highlighted the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, emphasizing that the problem hinders Azerbaijan`s development.

President Radev said cooperation in various spheres is an important part of Bulgaria-Azerbaijan relations. The Bulgarian President noted that this cooperation paves the way for closer ties between the two countries.