Azerbaijan Carpet Museum awarded Best Experience award by ICOM

Baku, March 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan Carpet Museum was awarded the Best Experience award in the field of intangible cultural heritage database by the International Committee for Documentation (CIDOC) of the International Council of Museums (ICOM). Thus, Azerbaijan Carpet Museum's experience is presented as an example to the world museums by the International Committee for Documentation (CIDOC).

The International Committee for Documentation provides recommendations on best practices and developments in the field of museum documentation. This Committee was established in 1950 as one of the international committees of the International Council of Museums (ICOM) - a non-governmental organization (NGO) maintaining formal relations with UNESCO.