    Azerbaijan, Chile sign agreement to abolish visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, service and official passports

    16.09.2018 [17:59]

    Baku, September 16, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan and Chile have signed an agreement to abolish visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, service and official passports. The agreement was signed in Chile as the two countries held a first round of political consultations between foreign ministries.

    Azerbaijan`s delegation was led by Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Khalaf Khalafov, while Deputy Foreign Minister Caroline Valdivia Torres headed Chile`s delegation at the political consultations.

    The sides discussed the ways of developing relations in political, economic, energy, transport, cultural and tourism areas, increasing trade, expanding ties between business communities and studying mutual investment opportunities.

    Khalafov highlighted the large-scale energy and transport projects initiated by Azerbaijan. He mentioned that by using this transport infrastructure the Latin American states will have a more efficient access to the markets in Central Asia and the Far East.

    The sides also exchanged views on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

