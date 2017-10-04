    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan, Council of Europe discuss cooperation issues

    04.10.2017 [19:01]

    Baku, October 4, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met newly appointed representative of the Council of Europe to Azerbaijan, Ambassador Zoltan Hernyes.

    Minister Mammadyarov congratulated Zoltan Hernyes on his appointment, and wished him every success in his future activities.

    The sides exchanged views on the implementation of the "Council of Europe - Azerbaijan Action Plan" and other practical projects. They noted that Azerbaijan closely cooperates with the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe and relevant monitoring committees.

    During the meeting, Elmar Mammadyarov recalled that Armenia still has not fulfilled its commitment on peaceful settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict since accession to the Council of Europe. The FM mentioned the case of "Chiragov and others v. Armenia" and touched upon the issue of non-enforcement of the judgment of the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights.

    Zoltan Hernyes noted that he would spare no efforts to contribute to enhancement of relations between Azerbaijan and the Council of Europe during his diplomatic mission.

    The sides also discussed issues of mutual interest.

