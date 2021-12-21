Azerbaijan, Cuba discuss development of cooperation in fields of youth and sports

Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov has met with Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba to the country Alfredo Nieves Portuondo.

Farid Gayibov highlighted Azerbaijan’s sports potential and the state youth policy.

Ambassador Portuondo hailed cooperation between Azerbaijan and Cuba in the fields of youth and sports.

The sides also discussed a number of issues related to bilateral cooperation.