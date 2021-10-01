Azerbaijan, Czech discuss prospects for strengthening economic cooperation

Baku, October 1, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov has met with a delegation led by Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Czech Republic Jakub Kulhanek to discuss prospects for strengthening the economic cooperation.

Speaking about the importance of mutual visits and potential for strengthening of economic and trade partnership, Minister Mikayil Jabbarov emphasized that the Joint Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation between the Government of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Government of the Czech Republic provided an effective platform in this regard. The minister commended the successful activity of the Baku office of Czech Trade in the development of trade relations.

Mikayil Jabbarov highlighted wide opportunities for expanding the cooperation between two countries in trade, industry, transport and transit spheres. He also pointed out possibilities of cooperation with Czech companies in the automotive industry, as well as "smart city" and "smart village" projects.

Jabbarov informed the Czech delegation of the favorable business and investment climate, reconstruction work in the liberated territories, the Zangazur corridor and the Alat Free Economic Zone. He also invited Czech companies to actively cooperate with their Azerbaijani counterparts.

FM Jakub Kulhanek noted the mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries, adding that Azerbaijan and the Czech Republic are strategic partners. He also shared his views on expanding bilateral ties.

The meeting also focused on the activities of the Intergovernmental Commission, the development of trade cooperation and partnership on investment projects.