    Azerbaijan Defense Ministry expresses condolences to Pakistani side

    27.12.2020 [20:47]

    Baku, December 27, AZERTAC

    Minister of Defense of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has sent letters of condolences to Mr. Pervez Khattak, Federal Minister for Defense of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, General Nadeem Raza, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan over the death of the Pakistani Armed Forces servicemen as a result of a military helicopter crash.

    The letter says: "I have been deeply saddened by the news about the death of the brotherly Pakistan Armed Forces’ servicemen as a result of a military helicopter crash in Pakistan. I pray Allah for the deceased servicemen, share the grief of their families and relatives, as well as express my deep condolences to them.

    May Almighty Allah rest them in peace."

