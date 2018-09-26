Azerbaijan, Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe establish diplomatic relations

New York, September 26, AZERTAC Azerbaijan and the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe have signed a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations. The document was signed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe Urbino Botelho on the sidelines of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

