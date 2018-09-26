    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan, Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe establish diplomatic relations

    26.09.2018 [16:09]

    New York, September 26, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan and the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe have signed a joint communique on the establishment of diplomatic relations. The document was signed by Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and Minister of Foreign Affairs and Communities of the Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe Urbino Botelho on the sidelines of the 73rd Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe establish diplomatic relations
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    24.09.2018 [11:04]
    Azerbaijani, Armenian FMs to meet in New York
    11.09.2018 [18:57]
    Representative of World Health Organization to Azerbaijan presents credentials to Ministry of Foreign Affairs
    31.08.2018 [11:01]
    Azerbaijan, China discuss how to develop bilateral relations
    17.08.2018 [18:58]
    Azerbaijan, Malaysia hail political dialogue
    Azerbaijan, Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe establish diplomatic relations Azerbaijan, Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe establish diplomatic relations Azerbaijan, Democratic Republic of Sao Tome and Principe establish diplomatic relations