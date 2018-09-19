    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan, Djibouti discuss inter-parliamentary ties

    19.09.2018 [18:59]

    Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

    Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Ogtay Asadov has met with President of the National Assembly of Djibouti Mohamed Ali Houmed to discuss inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries.

    They hailed the development of relations between the two countries' parliaments.

    Asadov expressed his hope that Houmed’s visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to the strengthening of bilateral relations. The parliament speaker said both countries attach great importance to deepening economic cooperation. He mentioned that Azerbaijan and Djibouti support each other in international organizations. “Djibouti's support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is important to us and our country appreciates it,” Asadov added.

    Houmed stressed the importance of the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani parliament. He hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Djibouti relations, pointing to the good opportunities for economic cooperation.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, Djibouti discuss inter-parliamentary ties
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    19.09.2018 [21:49]
    Chairman of Pakistan`s Senate arrives in Azerbaijan
    19.09.2018 [21:21]
    Speaker of Kuwait National Assembly arrives in Azerbaijan
    19.09.2018 [20:39]
    “China is interested in comprehensive development of relations with Azerbaijan”
    19.09.2018 [19:28]
    Chairman of Oman State Council embarks on Azerbaijan visit
    Azerbaijan, Djibouti discuss inter-parliamentary ties