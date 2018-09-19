Azerbaijan, Djibouti discuss inter-parliamentary ties

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament Ogtay Asadov has met with President of the National Assembly of Djibouti Mohamed Ali Houmed to discuss inter-parliamentary ties between the two countries.

They hailed the development of relations between the two countries' parliaments.

Asadov expressed his hope that Houmed’s visit to Azerbaijan will contribute to the strengthening of bilateral relations. The parliament speaker said both countries attach great importance to deepening economic cooperation. He mentioned that Azerbaijan and Djibouti support each other in international organizations. “Djibouti's support for the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan is important to us and our country appreciates it,” Asadov added.

Houmed stressed the importance of the celebrations of the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani parliament. He hailed the development of Azerbaijan-Djibouti relations, pointing to the good opportunities for economic cooperation.