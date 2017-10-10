Azerbaijan, EU discuss course of negotiations on draft strategic partnership agreement

Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met an EU delegation led by Deputy Secretary General, Political Director for the European External Action Service Jean-Christophe Belliard.

They exchanged views on the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, and the course of negotiations on a draft of the strategic partnership agreement.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov mentioned that the new agreement provides an important framework for the comprehensive development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, covering political, economic, trade, energy, humanitarian and other spheres.

The sides noted that negotiations on the open sky agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan are successfully going on.

Jean-Christophe Belliard commended the stability and economic reforms in Azerbaijan, as well as the activity of ASAN Service.

During the meeting, they touched upon the visit of the delegation of the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union, including the EU Member States Ambassadors and meeting of this delegation with the President of Azerbaijan, where sincere and comprehensive discussions were held. The interlocutors added that this visit gave significant contribution to the development of dialogue between the EU and Azerbaijan.

FM Mammadyarov briefed Jean-Christophe Belliard on the current status of the negotiation process on settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and reiterated that forces of Armenia must be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions for the soonest settlement of the conflict and changing the status quo, which is unacceptable and unsustainable.

The sides also exchanged their views on the current issues on the international agenda and the upcoming summit of EU with the EU Eastern Partnership countries.