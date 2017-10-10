    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan, EU discuss course of negotiations on draft strategic partnership agreement

    10.10.2017 [16:46]

    Baku, October 10, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met an EU delegation led by Deputy Secretary General, Political Director for the European External Action Service Jean-Christophe Belliard.

    They exchanged views on the development of cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union, and the course of negotiations on a draft of the strategic partnership agreement.

    Minister Elmar Mammadyarov mentioned that the new agreement provides an important framework for the comprehensive development of relations between Azerbaijan and the EU, covering political, economic, trade, energy, humanitarian and other spheres.

    The sides noted that negotiations on the open sky agreement between the EU and Azerbaijan are successfully going on.

    Jean-Christophe Belliard commended the stability and economic reforms in Azerbaijan, as well as the activity of ASAN Service.

    During the meeting, they touched upon the visit of the delegation of the Political and Security Committee of the Council of the European Union, including the EU Member States Ambassadors and meeting of this delegation with the President of Azerbaijan, where sincere and comprehensive discussions were held. The interlocutors added that this visit gave significant contribution to the development of dialogue between the EU and Azerbaijan.

    FM Mammadyarov briefed Jean-Christophe Belliard on the current status of the negotiation process on settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and reiterated that forces of Armenia must be withdrawn from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan in accordance with the UN Security Council resolutions for the soonest settlement of the conflict and changing the status quo, which is unacceptable and unsustainable.

    The sides also exchanged their views on the current issues on the international agenda and the upcoming summit of EU with the EU Eastern Partnership countries.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, EU discuss course of negotiations on draft strategic partnership agreement
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    President: All freedoms are ensured in Azerbaijan
    05.10.2017 [14:23]
    President: All freedoms are ensured in Azerbaijan
    Azerbaijan, Council of Europe discuss cooperation issues
    04.10.2017 [19:01]
    Azerbaijan, Council of Europe discuss cooperation issues
    Delegation of Council of European Union visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku
    04.10.2017 [17:14]
    Delegation of Council of European Union visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku
    Azerbaijan, OSCE discuss bilateral cooperation
    23.09.2017 [18:44]
    Azerbaijan, OSCE discuss bilateral cooperation
    Other news in this section
    10.10.2017 [17:34]
    Kazinform interviews AZERTAC`s Director General
    09.10.2017 [19:08]
    President: Today, Azerbaijan is recognized as a very reliable partner and decent country in the world
    09.10.2017 [15:50]
    Belarus President, Azerbaijani Minister discuss prospects of military and technical cooperation
    09.10.2017 [14:24]
    Azerbaijani FM: GUAM is important platform for cooperation among member states
    Azerbaijan, EU discuss course of negotiations on draft strategic partnership agreement