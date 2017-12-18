Azerbaijan, EU discuss prospects of cooperation

Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with President of the Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe (ACRE), MEP Jan Zahradil.

The sides had discussions on the prospects of Azerbaijan-European Union cooperation, outcomes of Eastern Partnership Brussels Summit, energy and transport cooperation with EU and Azerbaijan's relations with the European Parliament.

Touching upon on the negotiation process on the Strategic Partnership Agreement between Azerbaijan and EU, Minister Mammadyarov expressed his confidence that this document will provide an important framework for the comprehensive development of bilateral relations.

The sides also exchanged views on the issues of mutual concern.