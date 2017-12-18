    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan, EU discuss prospects of cooperation

    18.12.2017 [19:15]

    Baku, December 18, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with President of the Alliance of Conservatives and Reformists in Europe (ACRE), MEP Jan Zahradil.

    The sides had discussions on the prospects of Azerbaijan-European Union cooperation, outcomes of Eastern Partnership Brussels Summit, energy and transport cooperation with EU and Azerbaijan's relations with the European Parliament.

    Touching upon on the negotiation process on the Strategic Partnership Agreement between Azerbaijan and EU, Minister Mammadyarov expressed his confidence that this document will provide an important framework for the comprehensive development of bilateral relations.

    The sides also exchanged views on the issues of mutual concern.

