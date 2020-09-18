Azerbaijan, EU discuss strategic partnership over phone

Baku, September 18, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with the European Commissioner for Neighborhood and Enlargement Oliver Varhelyi.

The European Commissioner congratulated Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on his appointment and wished him success in his future endeavors.

The sides exchanged views on the current mutually beneficial cooperation between the EU and Azerbaijan, emphasizing the importance of intensifying negotiations on a new Draft Agreement, which will form the legal basis of bilateral relations.

During the telephone conversation, they also discussed the existing strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Europe in the energy sector and projects implemented on the initiative and with the participation of Azerbaijan to supply energy to Europe, including the supply of gas to the European market and possibilities of future expansion of the project.

The sides also exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.