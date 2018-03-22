Azerbaijan, European Parliament to mull prospects of relations
22.03.2018 [11:12]
Baku, March 22, AZERTAC
Azer Karimli, Member of Milli Majlis of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azerbaijan Parliament) will visit Brussels, Belgium, on March 26 current year.
Karimli is to have a number of meetings with the members of the European Parliament and discuss current state of and prospects for development of relations between the Milli Majlis and the European Parliament.
The visit is to end on March 29.
