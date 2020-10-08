Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry issues statement on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict

Baku, October 8, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry has issued a statement on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict.

The statement reads: “Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry expresses its strong and full support to the internationally recognized territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

We condemn all military actions by the Republic of Armenia towards the Republic of Azerbaijan including recent and ongoing attacks targeting civilians and critical infrastructure outside the conflict zone. We call for the resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict within the framework of international law and for implementation of the United Nations Security Council Resolutions 822, 853, 874, and 884 which demand immediate, complete and unconditional withdrawal of Armenian forces from occupied areas of the Azerbaijani Republic.

Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry extends its condolences to the families of civilians and servicemen killed in the ongoing military operations in Azerbaijan and wishes fast recovery to the wounded. Azerbaijan-France Chamber of Commerce and Industry is an independent non- governmental business association registered in Azerbaijan and representing the interests of 60+ international and local member companies. The Chamber does not represent nor is a part of any public or international organizations.”