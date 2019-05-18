    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan, France discuss interparliamentary ties

    18.05.2019 [21:42]

    Baku, May 18, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Vice-President of the National Assembly of France Carole Bureau-Bonnard and head of the France-Azerbaijan Friendship Group at the French National Assembly Pierre-Alain Raphan as part of his working visit to France.

    The sides exchanged their views on the current state of interparliamentary cooperation, as well as the prospects for development of bilateral relations in the political, economic, cultural and other fields between Azerbaijan and France. They emphasized the importance of reciprocal visits at different levels between the two countries.

    The sides noted that the activities of the Azerbaijan-France Friendship Group made a great contribution to the development of bilateral cooperation, expressing their hope for the further development of the relations.

    The sides also discussed current issues of cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and France.

