Azerbaijan, France enjoy great potential for development of cooperation

Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian.

The ministers discussed the cooperation opportunities in political, economic, trade, humanitarian and other spheres between Azerbaijan and France and noted that the two countries enjoy great potential for the development of cooperation.

The sides stressed the necessity of deepening relations and intensifying high-level reciprocal visits.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his French counterpart exchanged their views on the current state of the negotiations on the peaceful resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. The French minister said that his country would spare no efforts as a Minsk Group co-chair state to resolve the conflict peacefully.

The two ministers exchanged views on the results of the recent Brussels summit dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership and the new partnership agreement of strategic importance between the EU and Azerbaijan.

The sides also discussed the international and regional issues of mutual interest.