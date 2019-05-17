    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan, France enjoy great potential for development of cooperation

    17.05.2019 [21:34]

    Baku, May 17, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Jean-Yves Le Drian.

    The ministers discussed the cooperation opportunities in political, economic, trade, humanitarian and other spheres between Azerbaijan and France and noted that the two countries enjoy great potential for the development of cooperation.

    The sides stressed the necessity of deepening relations and intensifying high-level reciprocal visits.

    Minister Elmar Mammadyarov and his French counterpart exchanged their views on the current state of the negotiations on the peaceful resolution of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict with the mediation of the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs. The French minister said that his country would spare no efforts as a Minsk Group co-chair state to resolve the conflict peacefully.

    The two ministers exchanged views on the results of the recent Brussels summit dedicated to the 10th anniversary of the EU Eastern Partnership and the new partnership agreement of strategic importance between the EU and Azerbaijan.

    The sides also discussed the international and regional issues of mutual interest.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, France enjoy great potential for development of cooperation
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Related news
    17.05.2019 [16:37]
    Azerbaijan, France discuss bilateral relations
    Azerbaijan`s FM meets with ECO Secretary General
    02.05.2019 [21:31]
    Azerbaijan`s FM meets with ECO Secretary General
    Azerbaijan, Ghana discuss development of relations
    02.05.2019 [14:17]
    Azerbaijan, Ghana discuss development of relations
    Azerbaijan, Croatia hail mutually beneficial cooperation
    29.04.2019 [20:41]
    Azerbaijan, Croatia hail mutually beneficial cooperation
    Other news in this section
    19.05.2019 [14:27]
    Coordination Council of Azerbaijanis set up in Italy
    18.05.2019 [22:01]
    Committee of Ministers of CoE approves its support for independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states
    18.05.2019 [21:42]
    Azerbaijan, France discuss interparliamentary ties
    18.05.2019 [20:34]
    AZERTAC’s employee highlights Azerbaijani realities at China’s CGTN TV
    Azerbaijan, France enjoy great potential for development of cooperation