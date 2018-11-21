    • / POLITICS

    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss military cooperation

    21.11.2018 [15:13]

    Baku, November 21, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with Chief of the General Staff of Georgian Armed Forces Vladimer Chachibaia to discuss military cooperation between the two countries.

    The sides also exchanged views on ensuring the security of regional economic projects, cooperation in bilateral format and within NATO programs, and a number of other issues of mutual interest.

