Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss military cooperation
AzerTAg.az
21.11.2018 [15:13]
Baku, November 21, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with Chief of the General Staff of Georgian Armed Forces Vladimer Chachibaia to discuss military cooperation between the two countries.
The sides also exchanged views on ensuring the security of regional economic projects, cooperation in bilateral format and within NATO programs, and a number of other issues of mutual interest.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
21.11.2018 [16:08]
21.11.2018 [15:37]
21.11.2018 [15:09]
MULTIMEDIA
20.11.2018 [19:20]
20.11.2018 [18:02]
20.11.2018 [09:31]
21.11.2018 [18:20]
21.11.2018 [17:17]
21.11.2018 [17:16]
21.11.2018 [16:37]
21.11.2018 [14:44]
20.11.2018 [20:13]
20.11.2018 [16:04]
20.11.2018 [15:41]
21.11.2018 [11:09]
20.11.2018 [12:06]
16.11.2018 [19:51]
16.11.2018 [11:14]
21.11.2018 [11:58]
20.11.2018 [19:16]
20.11.2018 [18:46]
13.11.2018 [21:23]
08.11.2018 [11:16]
07.11.2018 [17:21]
01.11.2018 [11:14]
12.11.2018 [12:36]
13.11.2018 [12:14]
16.11.2018 [16:32]
06.11.2018 [14:05]
02.11.2018 [17:52]
20.11.2018 [19:35]
17.11.2018 [11:58]
16.11.2018 [20:36]
16.11.2018 [14:14]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note