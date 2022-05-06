Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects for agricultural cooperation
AzerTAg.az
06.05.2022 [16:30]
Baku, May 6, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov has met with Georgian Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture Otar Shamugia on the sidelines of the international conference on "Vision for the future: transition to digital agriculture" held in Baku.
The sides exchanged views on opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
06.05.2022 [12:09]
06.05.2022 [10:03]
05.05.2022 [12:57]
MULTIMEDIA
06.05.2022 [18:12]
06.05.2022 [14:12]
06.05.2022 [13:07]
06.05.2022 [18:35]
06.05.2022 [17:46]
06.05.2022 [16:30]
06.05.2022 [14:17]
06.05.2022 [12:09]
06.05.2022 [11:58]
06.05.2022 [10:30]
29.04.2022 [19:48]
27.04.2022 [11:41]
06.05.2022 [18:09]
06.05.2022 [17:01]
06.05.2022 [16:17]
06.05.2022 [09:49]
06.05.2022 [14:17]
05.05.2022 [16:31]
05.05.2022 [11:46]
27.04.2022 [17:51]
06.05.2022 [15:14]
05.05.2022 [19:16]
05.05.2022 [18:01]
05.05.2022 [14:10]
06.05.2022 [10:29]
23.04.2022 [14:31]
22.04.2022 [14:01]
22.04.2022 [13:58]
06.05.2022 [17:34]
06.05.2022 [14:51]
06.05.2022 [14:33]
05.05.2022 [23:21]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note