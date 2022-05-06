  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan, Georgia discuss prospects for agricultural cooperation

    06.05.2022 [16:30]

    Baku, May 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov has met with Georgian Minister of Environmental Protection and Agriculture Otar Shamugia on the sidelines of the international conference on "Vision for the future: transition to digital agriculture" held in Baku.

    The sides exchanged views on opportunities for expanding cooperation between the two countries in the field of agriculture.

