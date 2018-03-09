Azerbaijan Georgia sign military cooperation plan for 2018

Baku, March 9, AZERTAC

A plan of bilateral cooperation for 2018 between the Ministries of Defense of Azerbaijan and Georgia was signed in a meeting between Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov and his Georgian counterpart Levan Izoria.

Prior to the meeting, the Georgian delegation visited the Alley of Honor, laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of the national leader Heydar Aliyev, prominent ophthalmologist, academician Zarifa Aliyeva. The delegation then visited the Alley of Martyrs to commemorate the heroes, who sacrificed their lives for the independence and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Colonel General Zakir Hasanov stressed that strategic partnership between Azerbaijan and Georgia is at a high level and this plays an important role in the development of the two countries, as well as in ensuring security in the entire region.

Noting that military cooperation between the countries is carried out by providing the security of regional economic projects, programs implemented both bilaterally and within the NATO, as well as within the format of the Azerbaijan-Turkey-Georgia's military structures, Colonel General Z. Hasanov emphasized the importance of expanding areas of activity of this cooperation.

The Minister informed the Georgian delegation that Armenia, as the occupying country creates a serious threat to regional security and provides ongoing support for separatism on the state level. The Minister once again thanked the Georgian people for supporting Azerbaijan and recognizing its territorial integrity within the international organizations, and stressed that Azerbaijan also supports and recognizes the territorial integrity of Georgia.

Levan Izoria, expressing satisfaction of his visit to Azerbaijan, stressed that this is a clear example of the high level of cooperation between the two countries. Noting the important role of friendly relations between the heads of state in the development of bonds, the Georgian Defense Minister emphasized the significance of such meetings in terms of expanding cooperation.

During the meeting, the Defense Ministers discussed cooperation issues in the field of verification and arms control. The sides also exchanged views on the prospects for cooperation in the military, military-technical spheres, and in the field of military education and military medicine, as well as conducting joint military exercises, the organization of working meetings.