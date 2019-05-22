Azerbaijan, Georgia to discuss delimitation of state borders
AzerTAg.az
22.05.2019 [14:02]
Baku, May 22, AZERTAC
Baku will host the next meeting of the Commission on delimitation of state borders between Azerbaijan and Georgia.
According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting will be co-chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov and his Georgian counterpart Lasha Darsalia.
