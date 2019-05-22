    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan, Georgia to discuss delimitation of state borders

    22.05.2019 [14:02]

    Baku, May 22, AZERTAC

    Baku will host the next meeting of the Commission on delimitation of state borders between Azerbaijan and Georgia.

    According to the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the meeting will be co-chaired by Deputy Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Khalaf Khalafov and his Georgian counterpart Lasha Darsalia.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, Georgia to discuss delimitation of state borders
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.05.2019 [19:05]
    Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Paraguay exchange congratulatory letters
    01.05.2019 [20:30]
    Azerbaijani, Uruguayan FMs meet in Baku
    17.04.2019 [11:02]
    Azerbaijan, Poland discuss inter-parliamentary relations
    01.04.2019 [13:01]
    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry: Statement of Armenian defense minister is provocative
    Azerbaijan, Georgia to discuss delimitation of state borders