Azerbaijan, ICESCO discuss prospects for cooperation
AzerTAg.az
20.05.2022 [22:21]
Baku, May 20, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev has met with a delegation led by Director General of the Islamic World Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (ICESCO) Salim bin Mohammed AlMalik.
During the meeting, the sides discussed the current state of and prospects for educational cooperation between the Ministry of Education and ICESCO.
