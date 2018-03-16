Azerbaijan, International Energy Charter discuss bilateral cooperation

Baku, March 16, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with Secretary General of the International Energy Charter Urban Rusnak.

The sides discussed cooperation between Azerbaijan and the International Energy Charter.

Noting that today a letter on Azerbaijan’s joining to the Hague II Document of the International Energy Charter was presented, Urban Rusnak said that the law will support reaching the goals that reflected in Strategic Road Map for the development of utilities by ensuring the efficiency on the production, transmission, distribution, sale and consumption of energy.

They praised Azerbaijan's role as a reliable partner in the energy security. It was noted that TANAP project will be launched soon, while work on TAP project is ongoing on schedule.

It was also stressed that Azerbaijan pays special attention to the issues of energy security and supply among the Sustainable Development Goals and stressed that significant achievements gained at the national level.

The sides also discussed the situation in the global energy market, stabilization of the oil market and other issues of mutual interest.

Urban Rusnak provided information on the agenda of the organization, its cooperation with other international organizations and institutions.