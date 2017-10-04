Azerbaijan, International Labour Organization discuss relations
AzerTAg.az
04.10.2017 [12:34]
Istanbul, October 4, АZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Minister of Labor and Social Protection of Population Salim Muslumov has met with Director General of the International Labour Organization (ILO) Guy Ryder to discuss relations between the country and the organization.
They stressed the importance of Azerbaijan’s activity in ILO. They also hailed Azerbaijan’s cooperation with the organization.
Sabir Shakhtakhti
Special Correspondent
