Azerbaijan, Iran discuss bilateral relations
20.12.2017 [10:56]
Baku, December 20, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Baku.
They hailed the continuous development of friendly and neighborly relations between the two countries in various fields.
