    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss bilateral relations

    20.12.2017 [10:56]

    Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov has met with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Baku.

    They hailed the continuous development of friendly and neighborly relations between the two countries in various fields.

