  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss new joint projects

    06.01.2021 [16:47]

    Tehran, January 6, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijani ambassador to Iran Bunyad Huseynov has met with the governor general of the Ardabil Province Bahram Behnamjoo to discuss new joint projects.

    Behnamjoo conveyed his congratulations to the Azerbaijani nation on victory in the 44 day Patriotic War. Noting that Iran’s Ardabil Province borders with the liberated Azerbaijani territories, Behmanjoo said that Iran was eager to join the restoration process in the liberated territories.

    The Azerbaijani ambassador expressed his gratitude to the Supreme Leader of Iran Sayyid Ali Khamenei and Iranian officials for supporting Azerbaijan’s just cause and fair position during the 44 day Patriotic War.

    They also exchanged views on trade and economic issues as well as joint projects carried out on the Azerbaijani-Iranian border.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, Iran discuss new joint projects
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    06.01.2021 [14:07]
    Azerbaijan Archbishop: Our holy mission is to keep peace
    06.01.2021 [10:55]
    Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry: Armenian Foreign Minister’s illegal visit to Karabakh contradicts trilateral statement of 10 November
    05.01.2021 [19:04]
    President Ilham Aliyev: An international airport will be built in Fuzuli
    05.01.2021 [17:59]
    President: The 880th anniversary of the birth of Nizami should be celebrated extensively both in Azerbaijan and around the world
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss new joint projects Azerbaijan, Iran discuss new joint projects