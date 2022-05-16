  • HOMEPAGE
    Azerbaijan, Iran discuss prospects for cooperation in book industry and literature

    16.05.2022 [16:24]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    Head of the Azerbaijani delegation, head of the book industry department of the Ministry of Culture Akif Marifli has met with Vice President of the Tehran International Book Fair and Director of Iran’s Books and Literature House Ali Ramezani on the sidelines of the 33rd Tehran International Book Fair.

    The meeting focused on the prospects of cooperation between the two countries in the field of book industry and literature.

    The sides discussed interaction and representation of publishing houses in Baku and Tehran international book exhibitions, cooperation in the book industry sector, and expansion of relations in the field of literature, exchange of translation of works by Azerbaijani and Iranian authors.

    The exhibition will run until May 21.

