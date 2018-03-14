Azerbaijan, Iran discuss prospects for expanding healthcare cooperation

Baku, March 14, AZERTAC

As part of a visit to Iran, an Azerbaijani delegation led by Minister of Economy Shahin Mustafayev has held a number of discussions in the sphere of healthcare cooperation with Iranian Minister of Health and Medical Education Hassan Ghazizadeh Hashemi.

Mustafayev emphasized that the cooperation between the two countries has been developing successfully in a number of areas, including in the sphere of healthcare.

The minister noted that heads of a number of specialized educational institutions of Iran of healthcare sector has recently visited Azerbaijan and a Memorandum of Cooperation was signed between Azerbaijan Medical University and Tabriz University of Medical Sciences. He also said that the construction works of a joint venture of pharmaceutical production plant with Iran are underway in Pirallahi Industrial Park.

Highlighting collaboration of the Azerbaijani and Iranian healthcare companies, Minister Mustafayev noted that there is a great potential for developing cooperation in the sphere of pharmaceutical production, as well as establishing business relations with other Iranian pharmaceutical companies.

The issues of joint production of pharmaceuticals, co-organization of medical treatment, joint scientific health care researches, training of medical staff, as well as leasing out one of the private hospitals in Baku and other issues of mutual interest were discussed at the meeting.

Azerbaijan’s Ambassador to Iran Bunyad Huseynov was also present at the meeting.

Rabil Katanov

Special correspondent