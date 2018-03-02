Azerbaijan, Iran mull future railways connection

Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan fulfilled all commitments undertaken as part of the International North-South Transport Corridor project’s implementation, Javid Gurbanov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, said.

He made the remarks at a meeting with deputy minister of roads and urban development of Iran, Director General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Saeed Mohammadzade.

At the meeting, the sides discussed construction of Iran’s Astara terminal, the transportation prospects along the Astara (Iran) - Astara (Azerbaijan) railway as part of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

Gurbanov said that the construction of the railway station in Iran’s Astara and the construction of terminals for unloading of cargo are being completed at the territory of 35 hectares.