    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Azerbaijan, Iran mull future railways connection

    02.03.2018 [10:32]

    Baku, March 2, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan fulfilled all commitments undertaken as part of the International North-South Transport Corridor project’s implementation, Javid Gurbanov, chairman of the Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, said.

    He made the remarks at a meeting with deputy minister of roads and urban development of Iran, Director General of the Islamic Republic of Iran Railways Saeed Mohammadzade.

    At the meeting, the sides discussed construction of Iran’s Astara terminal, the transportation prospects along the Astara (Iran) - Astara (Azerbaijan) railway as part of the International North-South Transport Corridor.

    Gurbanov said that the construction of the railway station in Iran’s Astara and the construction of terminals for unloading of cargo are being completed at the territory of 35 hectares.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, Iran mull future railways connection
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    02.03.2018 [18:09]
    Jahangir Asgarov: Opening of Baku-Abu Dhabi flights will allow Azerbaijani citizens to further expand geography of flights
    23.02.2018 [18:02]
    Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC and Boeing enter new stage of cooperation
    22.02.2018 [15:57]
    Caspian European Club transport committee holds session
    21.02.2018 [11:30]
    AirBaltic to resume flights to Baku
    Azerbaijan, Iran mull future railways connection Azerbaijan, Iran mull future railways connection Azerbaijan, Iran mull future railways connection