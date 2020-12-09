Azerbaijan, Italy discuss bilateral cooperation in various areas

Baku, December 9, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov has received a delegation led by Manlio Di Stefano, the Undersecretary of State of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic, co-chair of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic.

Recalling the historic state visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Italian Republic on February 19-21, 2020, Jeyhun Bayramov said that with the "Joint Declaration on Strengthening the Multidimensional Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic" signed during the visit, the parties accepted each other as strategic partners.

FM Bayramov briefed the delegation on the 44-day Patriotic War, which resulted in the liberation of Azerbaijani lands. The minister hailed the high level of cooperation between the two countries, and stressed the importance of further developing these relations.

The parties exchanged views on Azerbaijan's partnership with the European Union, including its participation in energy and transport projects, especially the Southern Gas Corridor project.

Undersecretary of State Manlio Di Stefano said it was more useful to get on-site information on the events in the region, so he visited Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed prospects for bilateral cooperation between the two countries in various areas.