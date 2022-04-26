Azerbaijan, Italy discuss cultural ties

Baku, April 25, AZERTAC

As part of the first Baroque Days International Music Festival, held in Azerbaijan for the first time, Artistic Director of the Accademia d'Arte Lirica in Osimo, Italy, Vincenzo De Vivo has visited the Ministry of Culture.

The sides exchanged views on the Baroque Days International Music Festival, cultural relations between Azerbaijan and Italy, including prospects for the development of classical vocal school in the country, and possible joint projects.

Professor Vincenzo De Vivo, an Italian musician who is a member of jury at world's most prestigious music competitions, is famous for his theatrical prowess and the librettos.

The Accademia d'Arte Lirica hosts training and specialization for many students from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, Uzbekistan, Germany, France, Russia, Brazil, Egypt, Greece, Israel through studying all the necessary subjects under the guidance of leading teachers with the intention of assisting their entry to the world of opera.