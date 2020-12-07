Azerbaijan, Italy hail bilateral relations

Baku, December 7, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Foreign Affairs Jeyhun Bayramov has met with a delegation led by Vice-President of the Italian Chamber of Deputies Ettore Rosato.

Praising the existing close relations of friendship and cooperation between Azerbaijan and Italy, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov reminded the historic state visit of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to the Italian Republic on February 19-21, 2020. The FM noted that the parties, by signing during the visit the “Joint Declaration on Strengthening the Multidimensional Strategic Partnership between the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Italian Republic”, reaffirmed each other as strategic partners, thereby demonstrating a mutual desire to further strengthen cooperation in political, defense, security, economic, trade, energy, transport, innovation, scientific, educational, cultural and other spheres.

Giving the comprehensive information about the 44-day Patriotic War, which resulted in the liberation of the territories of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov expressed appreciation for the support of Italy for Azerbaijan's just position on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, which has posed a serious threat to Azerbaijan and the region as a whole for many years.

Vice-President Ettore Rosato said he has a special sympathy for Azerbaijan, thus despite the COVID-19 pandemic, he visited the country with the big delegation and within this trip, they visited the city of Agdam, destroyed by the Armenian armed forces, as well as the city of Ganja, which was shelled by the armed forces of Armenia. Stressing that Azerbaijan's position is just, Ettore Rosato particularly emphasized that Italy is a friendly country for Azerbaijan. At the same time, Ettore Rosato said that the Italian government has always supported the territorial integrity of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The parties also hailed the level of cooperation between the foreign relations committees and friendship groups of the Italian and Azerbaijani parliaments.