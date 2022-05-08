  • HOMEPAGE
    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Azerbaijan, Italy mark 30 years of diplomatic relations

    08.05.2022 [15:49]

    Baku, May 8, AZERTAC

    Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made a post on its Twitter account on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Italy.

    The post reads: “Today marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Italy. We send our best wishes to the Government and people of the Italian Republic on this occasion. Looking forward to further strengthening of Azerbaijan-Italy strategic ties.”

    AZERTAG.AZ :Azerbaijan, Italy mark 30 years of diplomatic relations
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    07.05.2022 [18:18]
    President of Islamic Parliament of Iran to visit Azerbaijan
    07.05.2022 [12:26]
    Azerbaijani Ambassador meets with Turkish Vice President
    07.05.2022 [09:40]
    Algerian media publishes article on Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev
    06.05.2022 [19:13]
    Azerbaijani MP to attend PACE committee session
    Azerbaijan, Italy mark 30 years of diplomatic relations