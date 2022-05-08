Azerbaijan, Italy mark 30 years of diplomatic relations
AzerTAg.az
08.05.2022 [15:49]
Baku, May 8, AZERTAC
Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs has made a post on its Twitter account on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Italy.
The post reads: “Today marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Italy. We send our best wishes to the Government and people of the Italian Republic on this occasion. Looking forward to further strengthening of Azerbaijan-Italy strategic ties.”
