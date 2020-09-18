Azerbaijan, Japan discuss cooperation prospects

Tokyo, September 18, AZERTAC

Azerbaijan`s Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev and Chairman of Japan-Azerbaijan Economic Commission, Managing Executive Officer of ITOCHU Corporation, President of Energy and Chemicals Company Keita Ishii have discussed prospects for economic cooperation between the two countries during a video conference.

Minister Babayev hailed cooperation with Japan in the fields of energy, transport, telecommunication, industry, agriculture, science and education, culture, tourism and environment. He stressed the necessity of increasing trade between the two countries.

Ishii highlighted Japanese companies` active involvement in Azerbaijan`s energy sector and implementation of infrastructure projects in the country.

They also discussed cooperation in a range of other areas, including rational use of water resources and alternative and renewable energy sources.

Ishii reaffirmed Japan`s support for Azerbaijan through implementing projects in the fields of education, culture and social area.

Vugar Aghayev

Special Correspondent