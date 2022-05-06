Azerbaijan, Japan discuss prospects for cooperation
06.05.2022 [10:29]
Baku, May 6, AZERTAC
Parliamentary Vice-Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan Honda Taro, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan, has met with Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Mukhtar Babayev to discuss prospects for cooperation between the two countries.
The sides discussed the current directions and prospects for cooperation between Azerbaijan and Japan, as well as exchanged views on other issues of mutual interest.
